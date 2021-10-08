 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $343,900

Affordable new construction! Check out this open floorplan with a spacious kitchen, private master, and walk-in closets in every bedroom! Great features like granite countertops, central air and stone on the front elevation are all standard. Don't miss out on these great mountain views from the master bedroom. Estimated completion: April.

