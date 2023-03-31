Turn-Key-Ready Newer Construction home without the wait! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** This home qualifies for 100% Rural Development Financing w/approved credit. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Central-Air, 2 Car Garage, Deck & Patio! The 4th Lower Level is the unfinished area, everything else is done. This was a quality build by Blue Sky Builders. This home is priced to move! Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ The Beevers Real Estate Team (307-262-4372) to see this home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wyoming resident Grizzly 399 has lived a wild life that has garnered attention around the world.
The family says the fast food giant offered $750. But they were seeking a minimum of $20,000 after finding blood inside the bag of food.
The case stems from a 2-pound, 6-ounce package that was scheduled to be delivered to a Casper apartment. Inside, authorities found almost a ha…
Two of the nine Wyoming players in the portal have announced transfer destinations and one player has committed to the Cowboys.
Several members of a University of Wyoming sorority have filed a lawsuit seeking to remove the first transgender student accepted into Greek l…