You'll feel right at home when you enter this beautiful, clean, and well maintained home without any neighbors behind you! Features include open concept, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings on the main floor, walk-in closet in the master, front and back landscaping, and plenty of room to grow. This home may qualify for 0% down with the RD loan(wca)! Don't miss out! Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team today to schedule your own personal showing by calling or texting 307.462.2622
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $369,900
