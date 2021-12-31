3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $372,900

Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Mt. Adams Silver Series by Tri Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and a cathedral ceiling in the entry. This home has been upgraded with a 3rd car garage, central air, granite countertops, stainless appliances and vaulted ceiling and enlarged window in the master bedroom with a great mountain view! 10 year structural warranty included with all Tri Mountain home! Estimated completion: June.