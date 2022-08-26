 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $376,900

Quality new home by Tri Mountain Homes! The Sweetwater features an open floor plan, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and a great laundry/mudroom with a custom built-in bench. This home has been upgraded with AC, granite countertops with under mount sinks, stainless appliances, enlarged windows in master and shower only in master bath. 10 year structural warranty included. Estimated completion: January.

