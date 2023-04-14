Quality new twin home by Skyline Construction! The Diamond twin home features an open floor plan, welcoming entryway and spacious master with walk-in closet. This home has a large laundry room, granite countertops, AC, fenced backyard and an unfinished basement with plenty of room to expand. Estimated completion: May.
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $377,500
