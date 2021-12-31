 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $381,900

  • Updated
Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Sweetwater II - Silver features an open floorplan, spacious kitchen with large island, private master suite with walk-in closet and more! This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, central air, enlarged windows to enjoy the mountain view, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in bench in mudroom and upgraded windows. 10 yr structural warranty included with all Tri Mountain homes. Estimated completion: June.

