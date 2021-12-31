3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $381,900

Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Sweetwater II Silver Series by Tri Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, spacious kitchen with large island, private master suite with walk-in closet and more! This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, central air, enlarged windows to enjoy the mountain view, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in bench in mudroom and upgraded windows. 10 yr structural warranty included with all Tri Mountain homes. Estimated completion: June.