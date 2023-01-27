3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $385,000

The Sweetwater II - Silver Series by Tri-Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, spacious kitchen with large island, private master suite with walk-in closet and more, all standard. This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, central air, enlarged windows (for the great view), granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, shower only in master, built-in in mudroom, upgraded windows, and board & batten front elevation with gable accents. Awesome views of the mountain.