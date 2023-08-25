Almost New Construction! Beautiful corner lot that boasts "Pride Of Ownership!" You'll pull up to this this 2018 Two Story and its welcoming front porch and lovely curb appeal. Features include LVT flooring, primary bedroom w/ 5 piece en suite, an open eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Central air, double attached garage, patio for entertaining plus a well manicured yard with cedar fence and shed. Vivint home security system with 2 outside cameras, doorbell camera, 3 door sensors and a wall panel will
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $387,500
-
- Updated
