Practically Brand New! This house features an open floorplan, plenty of kitchen space with granite countertops and Stainless appliances, gas range, 2 car garage covered front porch and a fenced back yard with a HUGE PATIO. This home comes with an upgraded kitchen range, a tankless water heater, and LVT flooring throughout the home. The 100% finished basement features another master suite you MUST SEE! Also don't forget the great mountain views! Give Colten Davis a call @307-251-1998 for your private tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $389,900
