3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $397,900

Perfectly situated to capture the beauty of Casper mountain and enjoy the night lights of the town. This gorgeous 2021, 2 story has no shortage of upgrades. The home provides a light and luxurious feeling to all who walk in the front door. Inside you will be welcomed by a spacious living room with an open concept to the kitchen that showcases quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful island, perfect for entertaining.

