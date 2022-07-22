Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Sweetwater II Silver Series by Tri Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, spacious kitchen with large island, private master suite with walk-in closet and more! This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, central air, enlarged windows to enjoy the mountain view, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in bench in mudroom and upgraded windows. 10 yr structural warranty included with all Tri Mountain homes. Estimated completion: October.
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $398,900
