The Spencer plan- 1562 finished sq. ft., 781 unfin. sq. ft. walk out bsmt or Garden Level, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Construction has not started yet. Contact Broker One Real Estate for additional info!
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An elder at a Laramie church targeted a student who's part of the University of Wyoming's LGBTQ community in a message that was displayed Friday in the Wyoming Union breezeway.
Wyoming Cowboys will return to the Arizona Bowl to face a MAC opponent on Dec. 30 in Tucson
Kemmerer is receiving overwhelming interest since it landed a nuclear plant last year. It's doing all it can to patch the holes in its infrastructure in time.
Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to western Nebraska, his grandmother donated $200,000 to the reward fund to find him.
The University of Wyoming suspended the privileges of a Laramie church elder to reserve a table in the school's student union after the elder targeted an LGBTQ student by name.
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
Wyoming is running out of running backs with Braasch joining Titus Swen in the portal and Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James unavailable due to injuries.
It’s time for both sides to stop making excuses and enjoy each other’s company again.
The killer of a toddler whose body was found in a Cheyenne dumpster last year could serve 70 years in prison under a plea deal he accepted Wednesday.
Unable to fix the problem, the pilot determined that the highway east of Laramie was the safest place to land, according to the federal report.