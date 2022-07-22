 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $399,900

  • Updated
Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Sweetwater II - Silver Series features an open floorplan, spacious kitchen with large island, private master suite with walk-in closet and more, all standard. This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, central air, enlarged windows (for the great view), granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, shower only in master, built-in in mudroom, upgraded windows, and board & batten front elevation with gable accents. Estimated completion: Oct.

