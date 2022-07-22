Quality new home by Tri Mountain Homes! The Mt Adams Silver Series features an open floorplan, cathedral ceiling in entry area, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and a great laundry room with folding table. This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, AC, granite countertops with undermount sinks, stainless appliances, vaulted ceiling in master, enlarged window in master and shower only in master bath. 10 year structural warranty included. Estimated completion: October.
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $399,900
