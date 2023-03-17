Spacious, south-facing, ranch-style new construction! Don't miss out on the open floorplan, cook's kitchen with island, private master suite with tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Great features include a gas fireplace, granite countertops and tile shower surrounds! Estimated completion: May.
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $399,900
