 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $399,900

Complete & Move-In Ready! Quality new home by Tri Mountain Homes! The Mt Adams Silver Series features an open floorplan, cathedral ceiling in entry area, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and a great laundry room with folding table. This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, AC, granite countertops with undermount sinks, stainless appliances, vaulted ceiling in master, enlarged window in master and shower only in master bath. 10 year structural warranty included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News