Almost New Construction! Beautiful corner lot that boasts "Pride Of Ownership!" You'll pull up to this this 2018 Two Story and its welcoming front porch and lovely curb appeal. Features include LVT flooring, primary bedroom w/ 5 piece en suite, an open eat-in kitchen with all stainless steal appliances. Central air, double attached garage, patio for entertaining plus a well manicured yard with cedar fence and shed. Awesome Casper Mountain Views!
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $399,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cadaver K9 gave clues that there may have been a deceased person in a pond in the search area for Breanna Mitchell, but no body was found.
The Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods Group has asked to “intervene” in the church’s lawsuit to ensure its interests will be represented through…
McGee writes: Our herds deserve better. And future generations deserve a Wyoming that still boasts robust and free roaming wildlife herds.
The Laramie County EMS "Alternatives to Opioids" program, which launched last year, is among the first EMS programs of its kind in the nation.
Boise State Broncos are the favorites to win the Mountain West with the return of dynamic quarterback Taylen Green.