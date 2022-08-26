 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $401,900

Quality new home by Tri Mountain Homes! The Sweetwater features an open floor plan, spacious master with walk-in closet and a great laundry/mudroom with a custom built-in bench. This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, AC, granite countertops with under mount sinks, stainless appliances, enlarged windows in master and shower only in master bath, and a revised front elevation with board & batten siding. 10 year structural warranty included. Estimated completion: January.

