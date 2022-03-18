Quality new home by Tri Mountain Homes! The Mt Adams Silver Series by Tri Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, cathedral ceiling in entry area, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and a great laundry room with folding table. This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, AC, granite countertops with undermount sinks, stainless appliances, vaulted ceiling in master, enlarged window in master and shower only in master bath. 10 year structural warranty included. Estimated completion: Aug.
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $408,900
Family members of a Casper high school student told the Natrona County school board that a student athlete had been convicted of sexual battery against her and asked why he hadn’t been barred from playing sports.
LARAMIE – The tension was mounting as the bracket started to run out of space during the first selection Sunday watch party here in seven years.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The Eastridge Mall robbery suspect had not been found as of 3:30 p.m. Police described him as a man between the ages of 17 and 24, and between 5'10" and 6'2" tall with an "average build."
Legislative leaders have asked a Senate panel to consider whether to launch a formal investigation into allegations recently brought against Sen. Anthony Bouchard.
One of the men was found Tuesday night hiding under tumbleweeds near a creek. The other was found Wednesday morning north of Wheatland.
Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior in the 2021 Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report.
Federal prosecutors have charged the former chief financial officer for the Wyoming Catholic College with defrauding a government COVID-19 business relief program, the Wyoming Business Council and a New York investment firm out of millions of dollars
The mother of Robbie Ramirez, who was shot and killed by Albany County sheriff's deputy Derek Colling, alleges the five missing seconds and deleted audio were crucial pieces of evidence in the case.
President Joe Biden can’t set the price of gasoline. Neither can the U.S. companies that sell it.