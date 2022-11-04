 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $409,900

Nearly-new home in pristine condition! Don't miss out on the open floorplan, stunning Casper Mountain views, spacious kitchen with island, private master suite and more! Great features including granite countertops, 3rd car garage, and stainless appliances. Perfect outdoor space with a fully-landscaped and fenced yard and a large patio to take the mountain views. One year home warranty included!

