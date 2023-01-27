3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $410,000

This property is destined to MOVE YOU! Feast your eyes on a glorious home featuring breathtaking views of Casper Mountain, a spacious & heated 3-car garage, impeccable attention to detail, an opulent master bedroom, stainless steel appliances, grandiose granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, gas range/oven, stunning gas fireplace, luxurious laundry room, & a partially finished basement that provides a 4th bedroom option. Do NOT delay- seize the opportunity to tour this home while you still can!