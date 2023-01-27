 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $410,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $410,000

This property is destined to MOVE YOU! Feast your eyes on a glorious home featuring breathtaking views of Casper Mountain, a spacious & heated 3-car garage, impeccable attention to detail, an opulent master bedroom, stainless steel appliances, grandiose granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, gas range/oven, stunning gas fireplace, luxurious laundry room, & a partially finished basement that provides a 4th bedroom option. Do NOT delay- seize the opportunity to tour this home while you still can!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News