3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $410,900

Quality new home by Tri Mountain Homes! The Mt Adams Silver Series features an open floor plan, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, large laundry room and wonderful mountain views! This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, AC, granite countertops with undermount sinks, stainless appliances, vaulted ceiling in master, shower only in master bath and a revised front elevation with board and batten siding. 10 year structural warranty included. Estimated completion: February.

