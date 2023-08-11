Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Mt Adams Silver Series features an open floorplan, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private master bath, open entry area with cathedral ceiling and more! This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, central air, granite countertops, stainless appliances, vaulted ceiling and enlarged window in master, modified master bath with shower only, vanity cabinet in ½ bath and upgraded bathroom mirrors. Estimated completion: November.
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $413,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Consensus from scientists is that an eruption is thousands of years off.
The Mountain West is still intact, at least for now, after the Pac-12's implosion. Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman talks about what may h…
Thorburn: Pokes in the Pac-12 makes as much sense as other realignment moves
The Mountain West Conference's 12 members have agreed to stay together and may be targeting Pac-12 leftovers for expansion.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services District Supervisor Brady Smith said eagles prey o…