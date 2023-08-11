Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Mt Adams Silver Series features an open floorplan, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private master bath, open entry area with cathedral ceiling and more! This home has been upgraded with 3rd car garage, central air, granite countertops, stainless appliances, vaulted ceiling and extra window in master, modified master bath with shower only, vanity cabinet in ½ bath and upgraded bathroom mirrors. Estimated completion: November.