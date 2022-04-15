 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $415,000

Tired of waiting for the market to turn up a home that fits all your needs? Why not build your own and customize it to your exact wants and needs! Quality construction by Sterling Properties & Development! The "Clementine" model is a ranch style home with walkout basement that features an open concept floor plan, tall ceilings, gas fireplace, modern updates and much more. With mountain views, this home is built to suit and ready to be your forever home!

‘One-vote Barrasso’ rebuked by GOP

‘One-vote Barrasso’ rebuked by GOP

At its meeting last Thursday, the party voted unanimously to send a letter reprimanding Barrasso for his vote to support the $1.5 trillion government spending bill that passed through the Senate on March 15. Within this dense, 2,741-page legislation is funding that can be used by Planned Parenthood, the biggest abortion provider in the United States.

