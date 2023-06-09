Be the first to enjoy this modern, new construction home. You'll love the convenient layout that features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a partially finished basement, and a 2-car garage that's 26ft deep. You'll love the open floor plan, the stainless-steel appliances, and the natural light throughout. This house is ready to move in by September 2023. Don't miss this opportunity to own a beautiful and comfortable home!
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $429,000
