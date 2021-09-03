3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $528,000

Have you been looking for the perfect place on the edge of town and have some extra space around the home! We have found it for you. Modern farmhouse is featured throughout this home with quality materials and high-end finishes. The moment you walk in you will see the farmhouse lighting the wood looking luxury vinyl planking flooring that is super versatile and super resilient. The open Floorplan flows from the entry area into the living room, that has a gas fireplace, into the dining room and living room.