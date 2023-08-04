Introducing a stunning home built in 2021. This home offers an open floor plan that creates a welcoming space both for relaxation and entertainment. This home is situated on .5 acres with mountain views. The well-appointed kitchen features a spacious island and a large pantry. This home offers 1,755 square feet all on one level including a private primary suite complete with a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with modern fixtures and finishes.
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $530,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cadaver K9 gave clues that there may have been a deceased person in a pond in the search area for Breanna Mitchell, but no body was found.
The Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods Group has asked to “intervene” in the church’s lawsuit to ensure its interests will be represented through…
McGee writes: Our herds deserve better. And future generations deserve a Wyoming that still boasts robust and free roaming wildlife herds.
The Laramie County EMS "Alternatives to Opioids" program, which launched last year, is among the first EMS programs of its kind in the nation.
Boise State Broncos are the favorites to win the Mountain West with the return of dynamic quarterback Taylen Green.