Introducing a stunning home built in 2021. This home offers an open floor plan that creates a welcoming space both for relaxation and entertainment. This home is situated on .5 acres with mountain views. The well-appointed kitchen features a spacious island and a large pantry. This home offers 1,755 square feet all on one level including a private primary suite complete with a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with modern fixtures and finishes.
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $540,000
