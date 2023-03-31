This beautiful farmhouse style home built by Tri Mountain Homes includes a 10 year structural warranty and so much more. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and the spacious kitchen has a large island, walk in pantry and tray ceiling in the living area. Upgrades include a gas fireplace with custom built-ins. The Kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry with quartz countertops and tile backsplash. Off the garage is a mudroom with storage and main floor laundry room.
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $565,000
-
- Updated
