3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $588,900

Quality new construction on a 1/2 acre lot! The Paige - Gold Series by Tri Mountain Homes. This spacious ranch-style home features an open floorplan, private master suite, covered front porch and more, all standard! This home has been upgraded with: AC, walk-out basement w/9' walls, rear deck, fireplace with built-ins, upgraded cabinets, built-ins in the mud room, upgraded lighting, LVT flooring in living area, quartz countertops, upgraded windows, windows in garage door, tile backsplash in kitchen & more!

