Quality new construction on a 1/2 acre lot! The Paige - Gold Series by Tri Mountain Homes. This spacious ranch-style home features an open floorplan, private master suite, covered front porch and more, all standard! This home has been upgraded with: AC, walk-out basement w/9' walls, rear deck, fireplace with built-ins, upgraded cabinets, built-ins in the mud room, upgraded lighting, LVT flooring in living area, quartz countertops, upgraded windows, windows in garage door, tile backsplash in kitchen & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $588,900
Residents, Cam-plex and law enforcement are preparing for a convoy of a few hundred truckers that will be passing through Campbell County on its way to Washington, D.C.
Tiffany Madrid, a 39-year-old woman, has been identified as a person of interest in an ongoing Natrona County homicide investigation into the death of Jay Carlos Montoya.
A charge has been recommended for a driver who hit and killed a 13-year-old in Cheyenne in November, police there said Tuesday.
Questions remain over the constitutionality of the Wyoming Senate decision to strip funding from UW's gender studies program.
After two years, Wyoming's public health emergency declaration will soon expire as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline.
Simmering indignation over vaccine mandates, masking requirements and other COVID restrictions spurred the 'Freedom Convoy,' which stopped Thursday in Gillette.
The Supreme Court appeared ready to side with an imprisoned Casper doctor who wrote thousands of prescriptions for pain medication in short periods.
Natrona County didn't have to wait until the final match to win the Class 4A team title this year. The Mustangs won five gold medals and tied a team-record with 14 placers to win the Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Teenage cousins accused in last summer’s shooting death of a 14-year-old in Cheyenne have pleaded not guilty.
Last year, the city of Casper ended its relationship with bus operator CATC. This week, the transit contractor sued.