3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $654,900

Quality new construction on a spacious lot with great mountain views! The Hannah II by Tri Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, covered patio and porch, great master suite with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet and a cook-friendly kitchen, all standard! This home has been upgraded with a walk-out basement with 9' walls, rear composite deck, fireplace with built-ins, upgraded windows, lighting, cabinetry, LVT in living area, custom front elevation, and more!