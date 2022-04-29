 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $654,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $654,900

Quality new construction on a spacious lot with great mountain views! The Hannah II by Tri Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, covered patio and porch, great master suite with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet and a cook-friendly kitchen, all standard! This home has been upgraded with a walk-out basement with 9' walls, rear composite deck, fireplace with built-ins, upgraded windows, lighting, cabinetry, LVT in living area, custom front elevation, and more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News