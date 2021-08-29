 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rolling Hills - $295,000

HomeSteaders Dream! You are going to love this 3 Bed, 2 bath home, one with a big jet tub in the Master Bathroom. This home has a NEW Forced Air Propane Furnace and Central Air, (a rare find in this area) All New Kitchen and Baths with Granite Counter Tops and Black Stainless Steel Appliances, a whole home filter and It has Master Laundry, Laundry Downstairs, New Paint, Flooring and Windows throughout. There is a 24 x 26 workshop out back that could easily be converted to a garge or even a guest house!

