HomeSteaders Dream! You are going to love this 3 Bed, 2 bath home, one with a big jet tub in the Master Bathroom. This home has a NEW Forced Air Propane Furnace and Central Air, (a rare find in this area) All New Kitchen and Baths with Granite Counter Tops and Black Stainless Steel Appliances, a whole home filter and It has Master Laundry, Laundry Downstairs, New Paint, Flooring and Windows throughout. There is a 24 x 26 workshop out back that could easily be converted to a garge or even a guest house!
3 Bedroom Home in Rolling Hills - $295,000
