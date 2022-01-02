 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $295,000

Newer construction home in Bar Nunn qualifies for 0% down financing! WELCOME HOME. The inviting and open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, a master suite, and 2 living areas. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoy the spacious and newly finished family room on the lower level. The yard is beautifully landscaped (as seen in the seasonal pictures) with sprinkler system, dog run, room for RV parking, and on a corner lot. Additional features include Central Air and appliances are included.

