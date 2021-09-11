 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $365,000

Why wait for new construction? This beautiful, well maintained home is ready for you and your family. You'll love the open main floor with vaulted ceilings! Features, include granite countertops, hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room, ceramic tile floors in the bathrooms and entries, ground level 4th bedroom and a finished basement where you can enjoy a book that's sitting in your new custom built in bookshelves or simply a movie while enjoying a bag of popcorn. Call today for your personal showing

