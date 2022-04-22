4 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $375,000

Amazing four-level open concept home! HUGE lot with tons of potential. New carpet throughout! Two primary suites with large walk-in closets and full bathrooms. Enjoy an endless supply of hot water with your tankless water heater. Central air & vaulted ceilings. Open concept kitchen with hard stone counter tops. Finish your day enjoying the beautiful Wyoming sunsets from your back deck with incredible unobstructed views. Call/Text The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307-462-2622 to view this home!