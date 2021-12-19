4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,350,000

Outstanding custom home with an unbeatable east-side location! The open floorplan includes everything you could need with a separate living room and family room, finished walk-out basement and dual kitchens. Enjoy views of Elkhorn Creek and Casper Mountain from the spacious deck. Perfect for entertaining! The gorgeous master suite features a gas fireplace and spacious well-appointed master bath. The 1/2 acre plus lot is fully-landscaped with a terraced design which offers multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy.