 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Memorial Hospital Converse County

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,350,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,350,000

Outstanding custom home with an unbeatable east-side location! The open floorplan includes everything you could need with a separate living room and family room, finished walk-out basement and dual kitchens. Enjoy views of Elkhorn Creek and Casper Mountain from the spacious deck. Perfect for entertaining! The gorgeous master suite features a gas fireplace and spacious well-appointed master bath. The 1/2 acre plus lot is fully-landscaped with a terraced design which offers multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News