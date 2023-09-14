This incredibly rare slice of paradise has everything you could want in a home. With over 4,000 sq ft of living space on one level, Vaulted Ceilings, Majestic Views, a 2,300+ sq ft shop and 13.46 gorgeous acres, several of which are heavily wooded along Elkhorn Creek, you will have the space to spread out. This home also features a new custom kitchen with quartz countertops, new LVT floors, several fireplaces, 4 bedrooms (1 non-conforming), a bonus bedroom, 5 bathrooms, 7 Garage stalls and so much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,350,000
