4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,395,000

This home will take your breath away with its stunning city and mountain views. Beautifully designed home with spacious open rooms and custom features. High end finishes makes this home a timeless beauty. Cherry wood floors throughout the main living area, vaulted ceilings, stone wood burning fireplace and open kitchen, dining and great room. Master suite with his & hers private baths and walk in closets, bedroom features a gas fireplace and private deck area. 4th bedroom would make a great home office.

