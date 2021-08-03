 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,500,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,500,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,500,000

Outstanding custom home with an unbeatable east-side location! The open floorplan includes everything you could need with a separate living room and family room, finished walk-out basement and dual kitchens. Enjoy views of Elkhorn Creek and Casper Mountain from the spacious deck. Perfect for entertaining! The gorgeous master suite features a gas fireplace and spacious well-appointed master bath. The 1/2 acre plus lot is fully-landscaped with a terraced design which offers multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crook County treasurer arrested
Wyoming News

Crook County treasurer arrested

  • Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News