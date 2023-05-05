Experience luxury living in at 1221 Morado Drive, an exquisite 6,500± square foot home situated on a beautifully landscaped one-acre estate lot. Enjoy stunning views of Casper Mountain from the wrap-around porch. Entertain guests in the kitchen and dining space featuring Wolf appliances, coffered ceilings, custom trim inlays, tiled showers and walk-in. Relax in the main level primary suite with a 5-piece bathroom, clawfoot tub, tiled shower with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and laundry facilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,750,000
- Updated
