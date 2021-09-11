4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $14,950,000

AUCTION: Bid Sept 30–Oct 5. Never Before Listed, Currently $14.950M. No Reserve. Showings by appt. Nestled within the Laramie Mountains of Cowboy Country, WYO Manor boasts commanding views of Casper Mountain. With proximity to the famed North Platte River & Hogadon Basin Skiing, adventure always awaits. The 22,884 sf home was designed with entertaining in mind, including seating areas for up to 100. The formal dining room features a soaring 25ft ceiling, next to the wide windows perfectly framing mountain