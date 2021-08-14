 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $142,000

Perfect starter home, 4 Bedroom (1 non conforming) 2 bathrooms. Needs some TLC, but has new windows and roof! Has a large backyard with alley access and RV parking. Great central location! Call or text Garijo Martinson at 307-259-5112 to schedule your showing today!

