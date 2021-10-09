 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $159,900

Call Phil 3 0 7.2 6 7.4 7 1 1 for your tour! Cute, cozy, clean & roomy! This four bedroom home is in excellent shape & ready for you! It has two small bedrooms up with a large common room, then a living room with tidy kitchen, full bath & good sized laundry room. The basement has a half bath, a den/family room & two larger bedrooms with a shared walk in closet/egress. Brand new roof. Newer windows, furnace, hot water heater & appliances. Has a neat shop/shed in the back & plenty of off street/RV parking.

