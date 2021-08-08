4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $160,000

On the hunt for the ultimate investment opportunity with room to add your own touches and create instant profit? This functional and well-designed home boasts four bedrooms, one bathroom and a 3/4-bath along with generous and light-filled living spaces that are just waiting to be enjoyed. The kitchen is well-appointed and ready for the home chef plus there are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the upper level which bring a sense of warmth to the interior. The lower level requires some finishing touches