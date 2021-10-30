4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $164,900

Maintenance free living in big tree area of central Casper including a plowed road and alley access. Within walking distance of schools, and grocery store and pharmacy. Home features 4 bedrooms (1 nonconforming due to closet lay out), 1.5 bathrooms, and laundry room. Features include vinyl siding, maintenance free yard, storage shed, and 1 car garage. Radon mitigation system has already been installed as well as some new paint in the home. This home is great for a first time home buyer or as an investment.