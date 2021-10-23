Maintenance free living in big tree area of central Casper including a plowed road and alley access. Within walking distance of schools, and grocery store and pharmacy. Home features 4 bedrooms (1 nonconforming due to closet lay out), 1.5 bathrooms, and laundry room. Features include vinyl siding, maintenance free yard, storage shed, and 1 car garage. Radon mitigation system has already been installed as well as some new paint in the home. This home is great for a first time home buyer or as an investment.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Grizzly 962 was not the first of 399’s children to die from human conflicts. Her only cub born the year before 962, nicknamed “Snowy” after its white snout, was hit by a car and killed.
- Updated
Staff euthanized the grizzly because it posed a threat to human safety, the park said. That bear had received numerous food rewards from unsecured sources, causing it to show "increasingly bold behavior."
- Updated
A third-generation rancher and lifetime Wyoming resident from Niobrara County will fill former Rep. Hans Hunt's seat in House District 2.
Wyoming remains most vaccine hesitant state in nation, and we're also the most reluctant to vaccinate our children
- Updated
The top two reasons Wyoming residents said they wouldn’t get vaccinated were a distrust of government overall and a distrust of the vaccines themselves.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
- Updated
Wyoming hospitals were treating 249 COVID-19 patients on Thursday -- the most at any point during the pandemic.
- Updated
Debbie Senft, 47, and Zachary Mussett, 26, both of Texarkana, Texas, are jailed in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, pending extradition to Oklahoma.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.
A former Cheyenne counselor convicted of sexually assaulting a patient and defrauding Medicaid received three to five years in prison.
- Updated
For the ambitious young farmer, agriculture is a way of life. “I was born into a farm family,” Thompson said. “They’ve told me I don’t have to choose agriculture, but I’ve always been interested in farming. I finally got to be a part of the farm more and more every year, and I kind of just merged into it.”