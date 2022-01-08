 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $172,000

Be the new owner of this charming ranch-style home built in 1924. This home is located in the desirable Big Tree Area. With a little TLC, this four bedroom (3 non-conforming) and1.5 bath house can be your dream home. It also includes central air, a laundry area with a storage nook, tall ceilings and classic charm. Call Rhonda Jones with Stratton Real Estate to view! 307-262-7731

